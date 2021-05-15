China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. HSBC raised China Petroleum & Chemical to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $52.66 on Tuesday. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average is $49.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.99.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 1.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.9844 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 51.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $1,004,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $2,886,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 587.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 805.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 571.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 308,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

