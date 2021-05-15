Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) had its price objective raised by Northland Securities from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Get Infinera alerts:

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Infinera has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $330.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $4,214,748.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 35,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $344,338.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 463,959 shares of company stock worth $4,655,980. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Infinera by 2,325.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.