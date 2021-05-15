Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) PT Raised to $12.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.88.

NYSE SHO opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

