Ingredion’s (INGR) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $96.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.07. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $97.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,501 shares of company stock valued at $140,339. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 568.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

