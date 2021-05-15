Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) by 371.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Nano-X Imaging were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 151,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. 6.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NNOX opened at $21.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.11. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $94.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

NNOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

