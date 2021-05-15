Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 1,213.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter worth $426,000.

SHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.86. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $27.46. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 861.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.49. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.5282 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. This is an increase from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.52%.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

