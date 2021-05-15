Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 48.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Ferrari by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

RACE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. HSBC cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.43.

RACE stock opened at $198.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.12. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $156.09 and a 12 month high of $233.66. The company has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.