Signaturefd LLC Purchases 139 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 24.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,189,191,000 after purchasing an additional 159,798 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 563,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,772,000 after purchasing an additional 21,418 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $195,576,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 530,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,174,000 after purchasing an additional 180,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 440,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,777,000 after purchasing an additional 105,125 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.50.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $451.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $433.60 and a 200-day moving average of $371.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.24 and a 12-month high of $466.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.16, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,553.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

