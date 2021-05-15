Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 44.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $246.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $260.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.63.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 20.63%.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.33.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

