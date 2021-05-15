Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $268.04 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.26 and a fifty-two week high of $281.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.68.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

VRTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Virtus Investment Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.60.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total transaction of $278,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

