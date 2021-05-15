Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,000 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Calix were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Calix by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Calix by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALX opened at $41.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.45. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $48.78.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.46 million. The business’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CALX. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.48.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

