Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,500 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 3,351.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $59.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.72.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 100,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,281.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,646,967 shares of company stock valued at $108,142,861. 58.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RVLV shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

