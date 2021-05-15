CWM Advisors LLC Sells 984 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

CWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Big Lots alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $67.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.62 and a 1 year high of $72.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $326,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.