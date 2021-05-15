Insider Buying: Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Director John H. Chuang acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $124.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Masonite International Co. has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.50.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Masonite International by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at $3,199,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Masonite International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 187,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Masonite International by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 251,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,756,000 after acquiring an additional 105,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.