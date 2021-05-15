Cwm LLC Has $38,000 Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 523.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRN. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 113,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 46,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director John L. Adams sold 15,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $473,225.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,266,529.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $233,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,212.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,561 in the last 90 days. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TRN opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -582.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.93 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 3.58%. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

