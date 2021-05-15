Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Stake Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITGR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter valued at $1,926,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Integer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Integer by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Integer by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 129,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after purchasing an additional 19,115 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Integer during the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITGR opened at $93.60 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $98.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.36.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,098.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

