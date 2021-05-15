Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on CMRX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Chimerix from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.21.

Shares of CMRX opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.93 million, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.88.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,972,000 after purchasing an additional 706,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chimerix by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after acquiring an additional 330,815 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Chimerix by 2,934.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 299,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 289,412 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at $1,928,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Chimerix by 320.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 178,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

