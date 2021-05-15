Zacks Investment Research Lowers EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

EPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded EPR Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.80.

EPR Properties stock opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $51.84.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. Equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in EPR Properties by 17.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 690.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

