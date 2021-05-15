Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Decibel Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance. Decibel Therapeutics is based in BOSTON. “

DBTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Decibel Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.20.

Shares of DBTX stock opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81. Decibel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.55).

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $2,700,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,350,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $581,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $3,735,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $24,501,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $77,000.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

