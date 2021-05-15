Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FLNT. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Fluent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fluent in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $219.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.27 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Fluent has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Fluent had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Fluent will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fluent in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Fluent by 298.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

