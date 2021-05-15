Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.50. Hanmi Financial reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.47 million.

HAFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a market cap of $663.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 19,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

