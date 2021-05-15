Zacks: Analysts Expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Huntington Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

HBAN stock opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,313 shares of company stock worth $3,265,536. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

