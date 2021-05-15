TransAlta Renewables’ (RNW) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RNW. TD Securities lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransAlta Renewables presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$20.67.

Shares of RNW stock opened at C$18.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.82. The firm has a market cap of C$5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$13.60 and a 1 year high of C$24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.04.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$125.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 271.66%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

