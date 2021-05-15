Independence (NYSE:IHC) Shares Gap Up to $43.28

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.28, but opened at $45.13. Independence shares last traded at $45.13, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Independence from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Independence alerts:

The company has a market cap of $649.69 million, a P/E ratio of 158.29 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.12.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $119.34 million for the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 416,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,093,000 after purchasing an additional 28,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,738,000 after acquiring an additional 21,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Independence by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Company Profile (NYSE:IHC)

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in health, pet, and life insurance businesses. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.