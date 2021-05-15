Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Hits New 12-Month High at $309.87

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $309.87 and last traded at $309.25, with a volume of 7572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $305.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KSU. Cowen upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $279.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,442,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 367.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 870,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,863,000 after buying an additional 684,761 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 653,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,561,000 after buying an additional 401,351 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,791,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,107,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

