CIBC Increases Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to $41.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price objective raised by CIBC from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.44.

Get Finning International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.