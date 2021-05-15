Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GBNXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Gibson Energy stock opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.87. Gibson Energy has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $19.24.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 19.16%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

