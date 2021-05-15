Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 26.1% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 124,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 25,755 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,063 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 131,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 235.29, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.29.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.66%.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

