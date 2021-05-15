7,215 Shares in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRI. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Capri by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Capri by 2.2% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Capri by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 149,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $56.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.29. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $59.60.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

