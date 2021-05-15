Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTV opened at $70.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.93 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

FTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.21.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $859,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $961,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,447,173 shares of company stock worth $104,586,498 in the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

