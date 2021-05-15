Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 376,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,974,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 283,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,071,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.43.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSN opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.94. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

