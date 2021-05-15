Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Hologic by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 54,978 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth about $2,239,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Hologic by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Hologic by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $63.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.61. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

