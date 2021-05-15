IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,783 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in HP were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. CX Institutional lifted its position in HP by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of HP by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,297 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of HP by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 138,992 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

HPQ opened at $32.92 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.87.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

