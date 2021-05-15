Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 321.4% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 120,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 91,541 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 3.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 75,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 23.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 21.4% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 346,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after buying an additional 61,229 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.5% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 221,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATUS shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.35.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 12,922 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $477,338.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,473,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,428,097.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 199,734 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,900 over the last ninety days. 46.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATUS opened at $37.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.21. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

