BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,624 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 165.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average of $33.12. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

