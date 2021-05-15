Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Director Sells $659,214.00 in Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rod Marlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Rod Marlin sold 9,603 shares of Clean Harbors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $855,435.24.

Shares of CLH opened at $93.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.72. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.02 and a 52 week high of $96.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.63 and a 200-day moving average of $80.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $2,064,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $27,991,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 14,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

