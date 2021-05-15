Andra Rush Sells 11,587 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $611,909.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,642.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $54.59 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average is $39.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -909.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.19 million. On average, analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Terex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Terex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Terex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Terex by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

