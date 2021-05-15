Insider Selling: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CFO Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $565,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,274.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Justin Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 2.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.23.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. Research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,724 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $25,967,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $21,951,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $16,283,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,170.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,567,000 after acquiring an additional 530,219 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLAY. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.96.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

