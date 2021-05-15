Craig Hallum Trims Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Target Price to $90.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.06.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $70.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.09 and a 200 day moving average of $90.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The company had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 25.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

