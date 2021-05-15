Morses Club (LON:MCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Morses Club (LON:MCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON:MCL opened at GBX 61.30 ($0.80) on Thursday. Morses Club has a 12-month low of GBX 30.60 ($0.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 79.12 ($1.03). The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.24 million and a P/E ratio of 17.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 54.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 50.74.

In other Morses Club news, insider Graeme Campbell acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £26,400 ($34,491.77). Also, insider Gary Marshall acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £152,500 ($199,242.23).

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers online lending and e-money current account services. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 85 branches and approximately 1,695 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

