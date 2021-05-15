IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

IGas Energy (LON:IGAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 56 ($0.73) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 169.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON IGAS opened at GBX 20.80 ($0.27) on Thursday. IGas Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 6.26 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 30.82 ($0.40). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 24.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 20.26. The company has a market cap of £26.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In related news, insider Stephen Bowler bought 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £448.42 ($585.86).

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

