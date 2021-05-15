IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,953 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 33,950 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at about $1,774,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,085,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 96,608 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 42,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $873,924.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.05.

NYSE DKS opened at $87.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.91. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.30%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

