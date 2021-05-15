IFP Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 395.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MOH. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.86.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $260.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $273.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $78,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,466,176. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.