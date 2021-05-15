Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 96.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,765 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zynga were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Zynga by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 54,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZNGA opened at $10.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. On average, analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $94,243.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,611.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 11,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $127,299.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,769.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 589,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,615,956 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.21.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

