Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Stock Holdings Lessened by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAN. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $72.54 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $125.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.49.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

