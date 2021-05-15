Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Reduced by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.5% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,495 shares of company stock valued at $440,950,967. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,222.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,286.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,203.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

