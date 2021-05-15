LSV Asset Management Sells 400 Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.42% of Preformed Line Products worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in Preformed Line Products in the 4th quarter valued at $955,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Preformed Line Products by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Preformed Line Products by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Preformed Line Products by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new position in Preformed Line Products in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Preformed Line Products stock opened at $76.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $377.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Preformed Line Products has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $82.46.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $118.51 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

