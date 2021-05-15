The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.68.

NYSE:HD opened at $323.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.70 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.44.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

