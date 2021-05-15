Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 900 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $172.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.98. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

