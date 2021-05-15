Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock opened at $165.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $103.70 and a one year high of $204.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.95.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

